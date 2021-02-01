News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Search continues for missing Honiton man John Scurr

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 1:58 PM February 1, 2021    Updated: 2:49 PM February 1, 2021
Missing Honiton man John Scurr

Missing Honiton man John Scurr - Credit: Contributed

Fears are growing for the safety of a missing Honiton man.

John Scurr was last seen on Wednesday, January 27, walking towards Awliscombe on the A373 Cullompton road where it goes over the A30.

Worried friends at Honiton’s Memory Cafe, where John is a regular, said he is a keen walker who regularly goes to Egland. He is in the memory cafe’s walking group and also enjoyed memory cafe shows at the Beehive before lockdown.

Aged in his late 70s, John is described as a shy and private man. He lives alone in Honiton and has family in Yorkshire. He would often be seen in a bright red jacket and woolly hat.

Police have organised search teams, including the force helicopter and drones, in efforts to find John.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who thinks they may have seen him is asked to call police and quote log number 709/27012021.

Most Read

  1. 1 Search continues for missing Honiton man John Scurr
  2. 2 East Devon becomes Tier 3 coronavirus area
  3. 3 Young woman rescued after 100ft cliff fall near Seaton
  1. 4 Police reveal UFO sightings reported in Honiton and Seaton
  2. 5 Covid-19 vaccine message from Axminster Medical Practice
  3. 6 'Devon 7' Community Maps need your help
  4. 7 Caretaker becomes firm favourite at Colyton Primary Academy
  5. 8 Multi-million-pound plan for Seaton seafront expires
  6. 9 Company selected to boost broadband in East Devon
  7. 10 Cranbrook couple's baby delivered at road side by police officer

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Honiton's new town clerk 'will try to make a difference'

Tim Dixon

Logo Icon

Bowls

Sad passing of Seaton Bowling Club President

Margaret Nicholas

Logo Icon

£40,000 to support local groups hit hard by Covid-19 crisis

Tim Dixon

Logo Icon

South-West Angels of Terror

Tim Herbert

person
Comments powered by Disqus