Search continues for missing Honiton man John Scurr

Published: 1:58 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 2:49 PM February 1, 2021

Fears are growing for the safety of a missing Honiton man.

John Scurr was last seen on Wednesday, January 27, walking towards Awliscombe on the A373 Cullompton road where it goes over the A30.

Worried friends at Honiton’s Memory Cafe, where John is a regular, said he is a keen walker who regularly goes to Egland. He is in the memory cafe’s walking group and also enjoyed memory cafe shows at the Beehive before lockdown.

Aged in his late 70s, John is described as a shy and private man. He lives alone in Honiton and has family in Yorkshire. He would often be seen in a bright red jacket and woolly hat.

Police have organised search teams, including the force helicopter and drones, in efforts to find John.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen him is asked to call police and quote log number 709/27012021.