Seaton activities brochure set to return

Seation mayor Ken Beer presents the £800 cheque to Joyce West. Picture: Seaton Town Council Archant

An £800 town council grant has ensured that Seaton's activities brochure will be available again in the new year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Delighted Joyce West, who coordinates the entries with help from her daughter Sarah, says the money will pay for production costs.

She said: "So many people have asked if I am going to produce a new, up-to-date brochure. I haven't been able to produce one for a couple of years as the previous funding was no longer available, so I'm delighted."

Mrs West produces the brochure because she feels it is important people know what's available.

She said: "I hate the thought of people being lonely when there is so much available around here.

"Having it all listed in one place helps people find things to do."

The grant will cover production costs of the free brochure, the previous edition of which listed more than 100 activities and clubs in and around Seaton.

To include a free entry contact visit the community information page on the Seaton Town Council website, e mail Sarah Nesbitt at sjn62@icloud.com or call Joyce on 01297 624374.

All those listed in the previous edition will be contacted to update their details. It is hoped to have the new brochure available in January.