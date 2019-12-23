Lifeboat team set to launch 2020 fundraising programme

Seaton, Beer and District RNLI branch members during their Christmas collection outside Seaton Tesco. Picture: RNLI Archant

Lifeboat supporters in Seaton and Beer are set to launch their new year fundraising programme.

The first event of 2020 is the RNLI SOS Table Top Sale on Saturday, January 25, at the Mariners Hall, Fore Street, Beer.

The doors open to sellers at 8am and to buyers from 9am. The sale ends at 12.30pm.

Table hire is available at £6 for one or £10 for two.

For further details and/or to make a booking telephone the Seaton, Beer and District Branch of the RNLI's secretary Wendy Cummins on 01297 23040 or email her at wac500@hotmail.co.uk.

There will be tea, coffee, cake and bacon baps available, plus a raffle, tombola and a variety of stalls.

The branch's annual general meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 3, at 7.30pm in the Function Room of the Dolphin Hotel, Beer.

On Grizzly race day, Sunday March 8, members will be helping to operate the drinks station at Beer Head Caravan Site, alongside volunteers from Beer Village Heritage.

Lifeboat Week will take place from Saturday July 4 to Friday July 10. And for the 15th year in a row it will feature the popular duck race day.

Mrs Cummins said: "Once again we thank everyone who has supported us in 2019 and we look forward to a busy and successful 2020."

The branch has announced the result of its autumn sponsored walk in October which raised £325.37 for the life-saving charity.

The eight mile route - and a shorter 4.5mile version - started at the Seaton Down Hill picnic area and continued through Couchill Woods to Seaton. Before heading toward Axmouth beside the River Axe then around the local lanes before returning to Seaton.

"Thank you to everyone who took part in the walk and those who sponsored us," said Mrs Cummins.

The last event of 2019 was a Christmas collection at Seaton Tesco on Wednesday, December 18.

Despite it being a stormy day, generous shoppers donated £397.20 to the cause.

The branch also presented a certificate of thanks to the Axe Yacht Club at its AGM in December in recognition of its support for the RNLI in 2019.