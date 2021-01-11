Seaton and Beer RNLI continue fundraising despite Covid-19 challenges

Published: 11:00 AM January 11, 2021

Wendy Cummins, Alastair Cummins, committee member Ann Roberts, supporters Liz Asbury, Sue Artus and Spooky the dog walked 10 miles to raise funds for the RNLI. - Credit: RNLI

Seaton and Beer RNLI’s Annual Autumn Sponsored Walk, this year socially distanced, on Sunday, October 25, raised £561.50.

Alastair Cummins and Wendy Cummins plus committee member Ann Roberts, supporters Liz Asbury, Sue Artus and Spooky the dog walked 10 miles from the junction on the A375 Seaton Road to the Honiton and Blackberry Camp junction to Seaton via Southleigh, Colyton and Colyford.

Wendy said: “We proceeded along country lanes and footpaths and the weather was fine and dry. Thank you to everyone who sponsored us, donated and gave through our justgiving.com fundraising page.”

As Seaton and Beer RNLI’s Christmas Collection on Saturday, December 19, at Tesco was cancelled, it obtained a Street Collection Permit from East Devon District Council.

On a mostly sunny and stormy morning committee members Ann and Wendy went collecting in Seaton.

Due to social distancing rules a collection bucket was attached to a sleigh. Wendy’s shopping trolly was decorated with a flag and tinsel and had a collection bucket attached which was pushed by Ann. The pair collected along the seafront and around town.

Wendy said: “We were very pleased to be out and about and people were very pleased to see us. The collection buckets were put in quarantine with the money to be counted a few days after the collection. We are pleased to report that we collected £126.37 in two hours.”

The organisation’s shop at Jubilee Gardens, Beer, is still closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and its small size. It is hopes it will reopen in the Spring or as soon as possible and as advised by the RNLI.

“Our wonderful Shop Managers have retired and we are looking for a volunteer or volunteers to job share this very important position,” said Wendy.

“Details can be obtained by emailing volunteering@rnli.org.uk or contact me by email wac500@hotmail.co.uk or telephone (01297) 23040 (leave message) or see any of our volunteers.”

Sadly, due to Lockdown Three and the Covid-19 restrictions the SOS Table Top Sale due to be held at Mariners Hall, Beer on Saturday, January 30., has been cancelled.

Wendy added: “We send our best wishes to everyone and look forward to and hope that 2021 is a better year.”