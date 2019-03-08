72-year-old to leap from plane in aid of charity

Bernie Dow (front) with Searton Aquafit members and tutort Zoe King standing. Picture: SwimSouthWest Archant

A 72-year-old Seaton woman is planning to jump out of a plane - and land a hefty sum for a vital end-of-life nursing service.

Bernie Dow's tandem skydive will take place over Dunkeswell airfield on Saturday (July 27)

The parachute jump is in aid of the Seaton Hospiscare@Home nursing service which helped her friend who died recently.

Mrs Dow said: "Hospice nurses were amazing, giving wonderful support to the family. This is such a good charity to support and it's a challenge for me to undertake something I've always wanted to do - and tick off my 'bucket list'."

Mrs Dow's fundraising efforts are being supported by fellow members of the Seaton Aquafit.

Its tutor, Zoe King, of SwimSouthWest said: "I was very happy to donate the proceeds from our Aquafit class as Hospiscare has provided invaluable care and support to a couple of members of my family here in Seaton, too."