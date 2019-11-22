Seaton Rotary launches Christmas card delivery service

Christmas letters. Picture: Getty Images michaelpuche

The Rotary Club of Seaton, combined with local Scouts and Guides, launches its annual Christmas card delivery service on Monday (November 25).

Areas covered are restricted to Axmouth, Beer, Colyton, Colyford and Seaton.

The price to send a card is 30p per and all money raised will go to the Scouts, Guides and Rotary charities.

The service will be on offer from now until noon on Saturday, December 14.

The post boxes, where the card and the 30p should be left, will be situated in the following locations:

Tesco Stores, Harbour Road, Seaton.

Co-operative Store, Underfleet, Seaton.

Co-operative Store, Harepath Road, Seaton.

Beer Pharmacy.

Beer Village Stores.

Colyton Butchers.

Central/Steve's News, Fore Street, Seaton.

Woodfield/Londis, Primrose Way, Seaton.

Paperchain, 2 Beer Road, Seaton.

At Axminster , Cards for Good Causes are on sale at the Silmart shop, in Silver Street, until Wednesday, December 14.

It will operate, from 10 am to 4 pm, Mondays to Saturdays.