Artist gets work displayed at Seaton Medical Practice

Art by Oran Andrews of some of the things we all encountered during the covid pandemic. - Credit: Oran Andrews.

Seaton artist Oran Andrews has had an offer from the Seaton and Colyton Medical Practice to display his work.

For the past two years Oran has themed his work around the Covid-19 pandemic, using clay acrylics and oil paint to draw his work.

Oran Andrews, based in Harbour Road, Seaton, told the Herald: "The practice kindly excepted a donation of one of my oil paintings. The subject being Covid-19 and will be hung in their new extended practice.

"I donated the painting as a massive thank you for all the hard work of the staff and volunteers who organised the Covid-19 vaccinations at Seaton hospital during the pandemic, and hope it serves as a reminder of the pandemic and some of the subjects we all encountered."

The work is being handed over to the practice in an official ceremony soon and will be on display in the new extended practice.