New artist drawing his way around Seaton

A Seaton artist has been taking the town by storm with his 'tasteful recreations' of buildings.

Ian Flynn, originally from Oxford, has been visiting Seaton for 40 years and lived in the town now for nearly a decade.

He has a background as a design technology teacher and has always been into art. Using photos as inspiration and for a colour guide, Ian will then hand draw the landmarks using a pen and then finish them off on Photoshop.

Ian Flynn said: “Everyone who’s ever known me always asks if I am still drawing.”

‘Seatonians’ will likely have noticed his tasteful recreations of local landscapes on social media or as cards available in town. It’s part of an ever-growing collection of matching styled pieces which presently numbers around 50.

Ian says: “I’d drawn a few buildings like Casablanca on Beer Rd which I like a lot, and then Beano’s on the seafront. And I always liked St. Gregory’s Church and the Check House nursing home, so I did those too. But as well as doing the more obvious places, I like using local knowledge for ideas and other good targets.”

As a result, Ian has now drawn much of Seaton, and all in the same unique style with tasteful font and placement.

“The last ones I’ve just done are The Prow seating area past Axmouth Marina and the ice-cream hut Jane’s Kiosk.”

He adds, “Sometimes I’ll get a commission for a house or a business which is nice, but I only charge the minimal cost of the prints. I always try to do affordable art.”

Ian would next like to draw other local areas like Colyton, Beer and Axminster. he said: “I’ve just had commission for The George Hotel in Axminster and I’m keen to do the Ink Pot House near Axminster too”.

The prints are available in various sizes at Paperchain, 2 Beer Road, plus some A3 and A4 prints at Pebbles Café on Marine Place and The Hideaway Café on the West Walk.

For more information on Ian’s work visit his social media @iaflynn.