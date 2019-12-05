Seaton band hoping for Christmas hit

A Seaton band is hoping for a festive number one after teaming up with three other groups to produce a Christmas song.

Called 'Christmas Time', it has already had more than 17,000 views on Facebook.

It was the conception of Hip Hop/Reggae band N.U.M.B.- Never Underestimate Musical Belief - which is based in the East Devon resort.

Exeter based pop folk duo Sound of the Sirens, violinist Hannah Johns from Somerset based folk band The Leylines, and frontman Mitch Jones from the ska band The Communicators also appear on the single, which has an accompanying music video.

The record was released via iTunes and Amazon earlier this month in time for Christmas and the artists are hooping it will make it into the UK charts.

The song, which was written by N.U.M.B. in late 2018, has taken more than a year to record and produce due to the band's busy and conflicting schedules.

Vocalist Jodie Licinio said: "We wrote the song just before last Christmas as a sort of joke, something we could sing and laugh about on our own in the studio or in the van on the way to a gig.

"Then someone suggested we should record it, so we did. Yaz Elle, our rapper, had the idea to collaborate with our favourite bands from the South West, and they all came at different times to our studio during the past year.

N.U.M.B. guitarist and vocalist Ben Daughtry said: "We've been totally overwhelmed with the support and attention that Christmas Time is getting.

From the lovely comments and amount of shares it's had on social media, we'd like to thank everyone so much.

"We made some great memories making this track. Shooting a Christmas video when it was 28 degrees and sunny outside was a bit weird, but we had so much fun doing it.

"Now we just need the support of the people of the South West to go online and buy the single, share the video, text their local radio station and ask them to play it.

"It only takes a minute and anything you can do to help would be so much appreciated."

Get the single at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Christmas-Time/dp/B0812DD2ZZ/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=Never+Underestimate+Musical+Belief&qid=1575451199&s=dmusic&search-type=ss&sr=1-2

https://www.facebook.com/neverunderestimatemusicalbelief/videos/2232329853726477/