Seaton beach and cliffs; preliminary work on the beach management plan will start this year

A £900,000 scheme to slow the erosion of Seaton’s cliffs has taken a major step forward.

Funding has now been allocated for the Seaton Hole Beach Management plan and it and it is hoped that work could start in autumn 2023.

The work, which will bring improved protection to 41 homes above the cliffs, will involve upgrading and extending the existing rock structures on the beach, better protecting the base of the cliffs from storms.

Other work, on the concrete-covered rocks to the west of the beach, is due to start this year, because of the worsening condition of that section.

Back in 2019, the scheme had a funding gap of just over £400k. However, this has been closed, partly through positive changes in central Government funding rules, but also through hard work by East Devon District Council officers and members of the Seaton BMP Stakeholder group. Further local funding has also been found.

The next step is to begin detailed design and further consultation so that the work can be put out to tender.

Cllr Jack Rowland, who represents the Seaton ward and is the council’s portfolio holder for finance, said: “It’s great news that the funding is now in place to enable works to proceed to provide more protection for Seaton beach at the western end beyond West Walk that is even more essential in the light of climate change and the associated risks to our coastline.

Cllr Geoff Jung, EDDC’s portfolio holder coast, country and environment, said: “Our officers and staff are working on various schemes with agencies and other authorities to protect our vulnerable areas of coast line, which due to climate change estimations will result in sea-level rise and increased storm events effecting our coast and low laying areas.

“This scheme is just one of many which will provide the required protection for these predicted changes.

“Therefore, it's fantastic news we are able to move forward in the knowledge we have the required funding in place.”