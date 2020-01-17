Advanced search

A visual feast for all - Seaton Beach's Open House Art Weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 January 2020

Seaton Beach Apartments will be hosting an art exhibition. Ref mha 29 19TI 8230. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Beach Apartments will be hosting an art display in February.

Visitors to the Seaton Beach 'Open House Art Weekend' will be rewarded with a spectacular visual feast this February.

For those who love original works of art, inspiring architecture and a breath-taking seascape, this is an event not to be missed.

Six local artists from Grandpa's Gallery - a Seaton-based independent gallery with an international reach - will display their paintings in the beautiful surroundings of the penthouse.

While experiencing the picturesque, panoramic views of Seaton Bay, visitors will see the exhibition of paintings from local artists David Chambers, Sue Lewin, Bob Bradshaw, Mike Jackson, Barry Seaforth and Sidney Homer.

The Open House Art Weekend will take place on Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2, from 10am to 5pm. Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

For more, see www.seatonbeach.co.uk/artweekend

