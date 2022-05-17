Seaton beach wins blue flag status

Seaton beach has been awarded Blue Flag status by Keep Britain Tidy.

The award recognises the quality of the water and the safety of the beach. Seaton has also won the Seaside Award for the fifth consecutive year.

Blue Flag status is awarded to beaches, marinas and boats that meet specific standards, set by the Foundation for Environmental Education in Europe. These include water quality, environmental management and education, safety and services.

Cllr. Dan Ledger, an East Devon District and Seaton Town Councillor said: "This is another great example of partnership working between Seaton Town Council and East Devon District Council and a wonderful accolade for the town. A lot of hard work has gone into meeting the rigorous standards required to achieve this status."

Seaton Mayor, Cllr Amrik Singh, said: "Seaton Town Council is fully committed to working with East Devon District Council to protect, maintain and preserve its wonderful beach."

A beach school programme will be piloted this summer in conjunction with the National Lottery, to raise awareness about the town’s coastal environment and how to help sustain it for future generations. The Council has also funded a beach clean station at Fisherman’s Gap, which will be installed shortly.