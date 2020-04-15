Seaton bungalow severely damaged in fire
PUBLISHED: 18:02 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:11 15 April 2020
A bungalow at Seaton was severely damaged in a fire today (Wednesday, April 15).
The blaze at the property in Scalwell Lane initially brought firefighters from Seaton and Colyton.
Upon arrival the crews requested assistance from a further three crews to tackle the ‘well developed’ fire.
An aerial ladder platform from Exeter was also called to the scene in order to attack the flames from above.
Unfortunately, a spokesman said the bungalow was severely damaged by the fire before crews were able to extinguish it. .
Using breathing apparatus, firefighters worked to ensure neighbouring buildings were protected from the spread of fire.
No-one is reported to have been hurt.
