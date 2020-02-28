Advanced search

'Heartless' thieves steal cancer patient's mobility scooter

PUBLISHED: 07:01 01 March 2020

Hazel Evans on the replacement mobility scooter she has had to buy after thieves stole her first one. Picture: Chris Carson

Hazel Evans on the replacement mobility scooter she has had to buy after thieves stole her first one. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

A Seaton cancer patient has branded as 'heartless' thieves who stole her mobility scooter.

Hazel Evans, aged 76, had left the vehicle securely chained outside the flat at Norcombe Court, in Harbour Road, where she lives with husband Ray, 82.

But one night last week thieves used bolt cutters to remove the chain and take it away.

As well as her cancer, Mrs Evans suffers from a range of other medical conditions and relies on her scooter for shopping locally and to take with them in the car when she and her husband travel further afield or go away on holiday.

Now the couple have had to pay around £200 to buy a second hand replacement scooter.

Mr Evans described the thieves as 'lowlifes'.

He said: "It's like taking a pair of crutches from a bloke with a broken leg."

Mrs Evans said: "If they had needed one that much I would have given it to them."

She added: "But someone offered us one of their old scooters - so there are kind people about."

Mr Evans think the scooter was probably 'stolen to order' by someone who already had a buyer for it. He said obtaining a key for it would not be difficult.

Now he has posted on social media saying if the culprits get in touch he will give them the documents for the scooter - although he is not expecting a reply!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Blow for Seaton’s high street as Boots UK confirm Marine Place shop will close for good soon

Boots in Seaton will close on March 14. Picture: Google

Axminster Masterplan - MP pledges backing for 850 new homes and bypass

The new commercial and social centre that would be created as part of the Axminster urban extension to the north of Millwey Rise. Picture: EDDC

Colyton Rainbow Guide Leader receives award.

Rainbow Guide leader Keren Budden (right) receives her award from county commissioner, Jean Corbyn. Picture DG

Retirement complex proposals revealed for Honiton’s former livestock market

Honiton's former livestock market could become a retirement complex. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Blow for Seaton’s high street as Boots UK confirm Marine Place shop will close for good soon

Boots in Seaton will close on March 14. Picture: Google

Axminster Masterplan - MP pledges backing for 850 new homes and bypass

The new commercial and social centre that would be created as part of the Axminster urban extension to the north of Millwey Rise. Picture: EDDC

Colyton Rainbow Guide Leader receives award.

Rainbow Guide leader Keren Budden (right) receives her award from county commissioner, Jean Corbyn. Picture DG

Retirement complex proposals revealed for Honiton’s former livestock market

Honiton's former livestock market could become a retirement complex. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

‘Heartless’ thieves steal cancer patient’s mobility scooter

Hazel Evans on the replacement mobility scooter she has had to buy after thieves stole her first one. Picture: Chris Carson

Weather hits local football but rugby survives on another soggy Saturday

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Ottery boss speaks about the 5-0 loss to Watcombe Wanderers

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterettes facing a busy run-in

Devon health bosses continue to prepare for potential Coronavirus cases

The world is currently fighting off the Coronavirus virus. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24