'Heartless' thieves steal cancer patient's mobility scooter

Hazel Evans on the replacement mobility scooter she has had to buy after thieves stole her first one. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

A Seaton cancer patient has branded as 'heartless' thieves who stole her mobility scooter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hazel Evans, aged 76, had left the vehicle securely chained outside the flat at Norcombe Court, in Harbour Road, where she lives with husband Ray, 82.

But one night last week thieves used bolt cutters to remove the chain and take it away.

As well as her cancer, Mrs Evans suffers from a range of other medical conditions and relies on her scooter for shopping locally and to take with them in the car when she and her husband travel further afield or go away on holiday.

Now the couple have had to pay around £200 to buy a second hand replacement scooter.

Mr Evans described the thieves as 'lowlifes'.

He said: "It's like taking a pair of crutches from a bloke with a broken leg."

Mrs Evans said: "If they had needed one that much I would have given it to them."

She added: "But someone offered us one of their old scooters - so there are kind people about."

Mr Evans think the scooter was probably 'stolen to order' by someone who already had a buyer for it. He said obtaining a key for it would not be difficult.

Now he has posted on social media saying if the culprits get in touch he will give them the documents for the scooter - although he is not expecting a reply!