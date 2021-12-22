Festive fun at Seaton Care Home

Residents Greg and Doug Looksan enjoy a seasonal waffle. - Credit: Seaton Care Home

The Seaton nursing home enjoy a Christmas extravaganza for residents and guests – complete with Santa, snow and even a visit from ‘The Grinch.’

Staff dressed up as elves with the home’s maintenance man, Bryan Gasson, taking on the role of Father Christmas to hand out presents to the children in attendance. Another team member, Jennifer Simpson, took on the role of a turkey and the famously miserable film character, while administration manager, Kelly Boweren, attired her greyhound, Bodhi, as a reindeer.

There was festive music and a snow machine along with mulled wine and mince pies prepared by the home’s award-winning chef, Anna Gubanska, And local company Albethel Waffles and Doughnuts provided some much-appreciated Christmas-themed waffles.

Home Manager, Emma Seal, said: “It was lovely to be able to put this on, as the recent tightening of government restrictions are making it difficult for extended family to visit their relatives over the holiday. We like to see The Seaton as a home from home, so it was wonderful for us all to have the opportunity to get together at this special time of the year.”

Pictured with Bodhi the greyhound dressed as a reindeer, is resident Jo Clements. - Credit: Seaton Care Home

The Grinch is here in Seaton - Credit: Seaton Care Home

The seasonal waffle van - Credit: Seaton Care Home



