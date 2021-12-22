News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Festive fun at Seaton Care Home

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 4:22 PM December 22, 2021
Updated: 4:31 PM December 22, 2021
seaton care home

Care Home staff in fancy dress - Credit: seaton care home

east devon

Residents Greg and Doug Looksan enjoy a seasonal waffle. - Credit: Seaton Care Home

The Seaton nursing home enjoy a Christmas extravaganza for residents and guests – complete with Santa, snow and even a visit from ‘The Grinch.’

Staff dressed up as elves with the home’s maintenance man, Bryan Gasson, taking on the role of Father Christmas to hand out presents to the children in attendance. Another team member, Jennifer Simpson, took on the role of a turkey and the famously miserable film character, while administration manager, Kelly Boweren, attired her greyhound, Bodhi, as a reindeer. 

There was festive music and a snow machine along with mulled wine and mince pies prepared by the home’s award-winning chef, Anna Gubanska, And local company Albethel Waffles and Doughnuts provided some much-appreciated Christmas-themed waffles.

Home Manager, Emma Seal, said: “It was lovely to be able to put this on, as the recent tightening of government restrictions are making it difficult for extended family to visit their relatives over the holiday. We like to see The Seaton as a home from home, so it was wonderful for us all to have the opportunity to get together at this special time of the year.”

east devon

Pictured with Bodhi the greyhound dressed as a reindeer, is resident Jo Clements. - Credit: Seaton Care Home

east devon

The Grinch is here in Seaton - Credit: Seaton Care Home

east devon

The seasonal waffle van - Credit: Seaton Care Home


Seaton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More than 40 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose of the coronavirus vacc

Walk-in appointments at Exeter Covid vaccination centre put on hold

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Pa Images

How to apply for vouchers to help with energy costs

Jess Park Citizens Advice East Devon

Logo Icon
Outline planning for seven homes in Sidbury have been given approval. Picture: Getty Images

Shepherd's hut plan among latest East Devon applications

Paul Jones

person
Frankie Walden was well known in Honiton

Opinion

Looking back at the legend of Frankie Walden

Margaret Lewis, curator of Honiton Museum

Author Picture Icon