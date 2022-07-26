Is Seaton the 'dog poo capital' of Devon?

A Seaton resident has branded the town ‘dog poo capital of Devon’ after a spate of dog fouling in the town Marlpit Lane.

One local resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, has seen dog poo appear on the path, right in front of a East Devon District Council (EDDC) bright red dog poo bin for residents to dispose of the waste.

Chalk has appeared around the dog poo, which has been stepped in by other walkers to highlight the issue and to make sure no one else steps in it.

The resident told the Herald: “There isn’t anything East Devon (District) Council can do to tackle the issue; the dog poo is right in front of a dog poo bin, so it's down to dog owners to make sure they are picking their dog mess up.

“It's a small path in a housing estate, so it can't be tourists it must be local residents, I haven't seen any dogs do it, but it's there in the mornings so it must be done at night, when other residents aren't around.

“This is totally inexcusable as the mess is next to the dog poo bin. So unfortunate for responsible dog owners. Unfortunately, this is not unusual in Seaton which is becoming the dog poo capital of Devon or even the world.

"I just want to urge anyone using the path and letting their dog do this, make sure they do the responsible thing and pick the mess up and put it in the bins provided by the council."

An EDDC spokesperson said: "We take dog fouling very seriously and will take action against irresponsible dog owners who fail to pick up after their dogs where possible. This summer, we are also running a Responsible Dog Ownership Campaign and our Environmental Protection Team has been regularly patrolling the beaches and green spaces of the district to tackle this issue.”

Keep Britain Tidy said: “Dog mess is the most unacceptable and offensive type of litter on our streets. Our research tells us that dog fouling is the issue the public are most concerned about.

“Dog fouling is deeply unpleasant and can be dangerous. Whilst rare, contact with dog excrement can cause toxocariasis that can lead to dizziness, nausea, asthma and even blindness or seizures.

“Anyone who fails to clear up after their dog can be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £100. If the case goes to court, the owner or person in charge of the animal up to £1,000.”