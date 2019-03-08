Climate change protestors on the march in Seaton

Extinction Rebellion protestors at Seaton. Picture: Seaton and Axe Valley Extinction Rebellion Archant

A climate change protest march was staged in Seaton - with more than 50 people young and old campaigning for a greener world.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Extinction Rebellion protestors at Seaton. Picture: Seaton and Axe Valley Extinction Rebellion Extinction Rebellion protestors at Seaton. Picture: Seaton and Axe Valley Extinction Rebellion

The members of the Seaton and Axe Valley chapter of the Extinction Rebellion movement gathered on Queen Street in Seaton at 1pm on Sunday, before marching along the esplanade and back through the town, handing out leaflets and speaking to fellow residents and visitors.

The peaceful demonstration saw many participants wear or carry symbols of the sea - from marine creatures to kayaking gear.

One activist ventured out into the waves to fly the Extinction Rebellion flag.

A Rebellion spokesman said: "Seaside towns and villages in places such as East Devon will be the first to be negatively affected by rising sea levels caused by climate change, with low-lying housing and businesses bearing the brunt of the damage."