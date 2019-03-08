Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Climate change protestors on the march in Seaton

PUBLISHED: 14:16 02 October 2019

Extinction Rebellion protestors at Seaton. Picture: Seaton and Axe Valley Extinction Rebellion

Extinction Rebellion protestors at Seaton. Picture: Seaton and Axe Valley Extinction Rebellion

Archant

A climate change protest march was staged in Seaton - with more than 50 people young and old campaigning for a greener world.

Extinction Rebellion protestors at Seaton. Picture: Seaton and Axe Valley Extinction Rebellion Extinction Rebellion protestors at Seaton. Picture: Seaton and Axe Valley Extinction Rebellion

The members of the Seaton and Axe Valley chapter of the Extinction Rebellion movement gathered on Queen Street in Seaton at 1pm on Sunday, before marching along the esplanade and back through the town, handing out leaflets and speaking to fellow residents and visitors.

The peaceful demonstration saw many participants wear or carry symbols of the sea - from marine creatures to kayaking gear.

One activist ventured out into the waves to fly the Extinction Rebellion flag.

A Rebellion spokesman said: "Seaside towns and villages in places such as East Devon will be the first to be negatively affected by rising sea levels caused by climate change, with low-lying housing and businesses bearing the brunt of the damage."

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Evacuation at Honiton business park after chemical spill

Fire crews are on the scene. Picture: Canva

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Evacuation at Honiton business park after chemical spill

Fire crews are on the scene. Picture: Canva

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Carpets staff offered redundancy advice

Axminster Carpets factory. Picture Chris Carson

Evacuation at Honiton business park after chemical spill

Fire crews are on the scene. Picture: Canva

Knox nets as Honiton Town lose midweek league outing at Newton Abbot Spurs

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Speedway: Glasgow 51 Somerset 39

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Honiton Running Club duo run well at Cheltenham Half Marathon

Running
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists