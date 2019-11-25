East Devon groups receive Co-op funding

Honiton Co-op big payout to Wynnie Cameron of honiton carers. Ref mhh 47 19TI 4851. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Two East Devon organisations have received big cash payouts from the Co-op supermarket's community funding scheme.

Seaton’s Underfleet Way Co-op manager Mark Jackson presents a cheque to FoSL members (l/r) Peter Burrows, Alex Smith, Jan Canning, Steve Lewis, Elizabeth Parker and library member Ollie Smith. Picture: Seaton Co-Op Seaton’s Underfleet Way Co-op manager Mark Jackson presents a cheque to FoSL members (l/r) Peter Burrows, Alex Smith, Jan Canning, Steve Lewis, Elizabeth Parker and library member Ollie Smith. Picture: Seaton Co-Op

The Friends of Seaton Library (FoSL) collected a cheque for £3,835 while Honiton Carers Support Group received £2,115.70.

The carers' money funded a trip to Roadford Lake for 31 members and the balance will go towards their Christmas lunch at the Blue Ball Inn.

Honiton Carers was delighted to learn that it has been chosen as one of the Co-op's three causes to receive further funding during the next 12 months, this time to pay for the group's arts and crafts project, commencing in January.

Winnie Cameron, carers' co co-ordinator, said they were 'immensely grateful' to the Co-op and all its customers who voted for them to receive money from the scheme.

Deputy manager of Seaton’s Harepath Road Co-op James Gabb with FoSL committee members (l/r) Steve Lewis (secretary), Jan Canning (treasurer), Alex Smith (youth representative), Peter Burrows (social media), Elizabeth parker(chairman). Picture: Co-op Deputy manager of Seaton’s Harepath Road Co-op James Gabb with FoSL committee members (l/r) Steve Lewis (secretary), Jan Canning (treasurer), Alex Smith (youth representative), Peter Burrows (social media), Elizabeth parker(chairman). Picture: Co-op

On Saturday (November 23), representatives of FoSL were presented with a cheque for almost £4,000 raised by shoppers at the town's two Co-op stores at Harpeth Road and Underfleet Way.

The Friends' award will be spent on upgrading library equipment, and on supporting the newly formed, hugely popular, coding club.

FoSL chairman Elizabeth Parker said the group was keen to provide help for anyone, but especially more mature members, to get on-line and feel comfortable with it.

FoSL will also be buying more books for children with dyslexia and providing a large 'squashy' settee for the library, somewhere to curl up comfortably and read some of the amazing books there.

The annual fee to become a member of FoSL is just £1, paid in April, and Mrs Parker said every penny raised goes to support Seaton Library.

The group is inviting people to learn more about what it does over a cup of mulled apple juice and a Christmas biscuit during the town's Festive Saturday, November 30, between 5pm and 6.30pm, in the Library, in Queen Street.

In total Seaton Co-op members, who pay £1 to join, have raised £12,056 for worthy causes this year.

In addition to FoSL, Axe Vale Canoe Club has been given £3,715 and Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends has received £4,505.

For more information about Honiton Carers Support Group contact Winnie Cameron on winniekjaer@btinternet.com or telephone 07974 636926