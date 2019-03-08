Memorial concert raises £1,600 for charity

Seaton gig held in memory of former town firefighter Steve Smith

A concert held in memory of former Seaton firefighter Steve Smith has raised £1,600 to help two worthy causes.

Profits from The Dockneys gig, at The Old Picture House, will be shared between Hospiscare and the Fire Fighters' Charity.

The event was organised by Steve's wife, Wendy, who said the amount raised was 'incredible'.

Sally Hall, a member of the Hospiscare Seaton Support Group, said: “We wish to express our deep gratitude to Tim Chew and the staff of the Old Picture House for not only allowing us to use his premises for our gig but for being so very helpful throughout.

'We would also like to say a huge thank you to our band The Dockneys for their brilliant playing and for donating their fee to Hospiscare and The Firefighters Benevolent Fund,

“Also another huge thank you is due to the people of Seaton who supported us and especially Steve's wife Wendy for organising the whole event. She is a very valued volunteer and did a marvellous job!”

Louise Jones, events and community fundraising manager from Hospiscare, which received £1,200 as a result of the concert, added: “We are so grateful to all of those who attended and especially Tim, Wendy and The Dockneys for their generosity in supporting our work with local patients and their families in Seaton and the surrounding area of East Devon.

“There are further Hospiscare charity band nights planned throughout the year at The Old Picture House which has very kindly offered its venue free of charge. Keep an eye out on the Hospiscare website for more details - www.hospiscare.co.uk/events”

* Hospiscare is a local adult hospice charity, providing high quality care and support to people with any type of terminal illness, and those close to them, in Exeter, Mid and East Devon. A gift to Hospiscare in a will helps ensure the future of the charity in Devon for generations to come.

* The Fire Fighters Charity - formerly known as the Fire Fighters Benevolent Fund - is almost entirely funded through donations from the fire community and memebr of the general public.

To find out more about its work and how to support it visit the website at https://www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/