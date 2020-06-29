East Devon care homes launch a sCAREcrow contest

Seaton's Check House sCAREcrow comtest entry - The Wizard of Oz. Picture: Check House Archant

Colourful scarecrows have been popping up outside care homes across the Axe Valley.

It’s all part of a campaign to lift people’s spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sue Curry, owner of Manor House Care Home, in Fore Street, Seaton, thought up the idea.

She said: “Care homes have been going through some stressful times recently.

“To bring a little cheer, I have organised the sCAREcrow competition which will be judged by members of the Seaton Town Council on Friday, July 3. Some have already put out some wonderful sCAREcrows!”

“Most of the homes in Seaton are taking part as well as some in Colyton, Musbury, and Sidmouth.

Tom Wills, administrator at Seaton’s Check House care home where they have created a Wizard of Oz sCAREcrow, said: “We were delighted to take part.

“It is so important to have some positivity during what has been a difficult few months for everyone..

“It has been uplifting to see all the brilliant entries in the local area. Many thanks to Activities Assistant Sian Hanham for overseeing our entry and for the hard work of our residents who helped to build and display it.”