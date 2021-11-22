News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Seaton's Janet and John produce art calendar for charity

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:46 PM November 22, 2021
John and Janet Lang with their calendar

John and Janet Lang with the calendar they have produced together. - Credit: Dee Byrne-Jones

A Seaton couple have produced their own 2022 calendar of local scenes to raise money for charity. 

Janet Lang sketched some of her favourite images of Seaton and other parts of Devon, working from photos, and her husband John added watercolour paint to her pictures.  

The calendar will be sold for £6 in local shops in aid of Seaton Hospital League of Friends Hospiscare at Home. 

The initiative comes three years after Janet produced a calendar for the same charity, using her own photos of Seaton and poems about her favourite places. The Herald reported on it, and the calendar sold out. She followed up with a similar calendar in 2019 and again, it was a success. 

Janet said: “We had hoped to do a calendar doing local scenes of Seaton last year, but with the shops all shut there was no outlet to sell them.  

“But this year we decided we couldn’t wait. John will be 96 in January and I am 78 and we are both disabled, particularly with sciatica and John’s heart troubles.  

“I have been fortunate in surviving two lots of cancer and radiotherapy. This week I was found clear once more and cannot thank the oncology department at Wonford and the voluntary drivers, friends in Seaton and the hospital taxi service enough. So this calendar is a big thank-you to everyone.” 

Janet had taken up sketching about five years ago, ‘as I realised my art teacher at school hadn’t taught me anything!’ 

She said: “I really enjoyed it despite my fingers growing more arthritic, having had five operations. But it was very therapeutic during all those lockdowns. 

“I sketched lots of Seaton scenes and parts of Devon. John decided he wanted to paint them and proved expert with his watercolours. He was much braver, as my pencil could be, and often was, used less than my rubber.” 

Janet and John’s Seaton Calendar 2022, Favourite Local Scenes, is available from the Seaton Hospital League of Friends shop at the bottom of Fore Street and the Coastal Craft Shop, Marine Parade. All proceeds will go to Seaton Hospital League of Friends Hospiscare at Home. 





