Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Top cyclists descend on Seaton for Cycle Fest

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 July 2019

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Simon Tutty

The UK's top riders descended on Seaton at the weekend to take part in the town's popular Cycle Fest.

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

The event returned for its fourth year on Sunday, July 7, with participants competing on a 1.2km-circuit following the long, flat seafront, as well as a sharp ascent and tricky technical descent.

Event co-ordinator Karin Frewin said: "The event ran very well and we are delighted with the response.

"We had a record turnout of cyclists, welcoming more than 200 participants and some major names in cycling. This was the first event to hold a veterans' race as well, which we were really delighted with."

The winner of the FSB Grand Prix - the elite race - was Fred Scheske. George Smith took second and third was Aled Jones.

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

A family ride took place at 9.30am on the day, which invited families and children to ride along the race circuit.

All of the race results can be viewed on Seaton Cycle Fest's Facebook page.

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon TuttySeaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Many hands make light work as garden centre help scouts move beds

Members of the scout working part with Combe Garden Centre and Combe Estate staff pose with the finished beds. Picture: 1st Sid Vale Scouts

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Many hands make light work as garden centre help scouts move beds

Members of the scout working part with Combe Garden Centre and Combe Estate staff pose with the finished beds. Picture: 1st Sid Vale Scouts

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club youngster flies solo

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club junior Jack Raybould. Picture DSGC

Alex Brooks named Honiton player-coach

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Lyme Regis Club Championship win for Steven Mudford

Steven Mudford receives the Lyme Regis Club Championship trophy from vice captain Arthur Daines. Picture LRGC

Feniton skittled for 58 in Chardstock defeat

Mark Salter keeping wicket for Feniton 1st team at Clyst St George. Ref mhsp 24 19TI 6418. Picture: Terry Ife

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists