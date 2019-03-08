Top cyclists descend on Seaton for Cycle Fest

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Simon Tutty

The UK's top riders descended on Seaton at the weekend to take part in the town's popular Cycle Fest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

The event returned for its fourth year on Sunday, July 7, with participants competing on a 1.2km-circuit following the long, flat seafront, as well as a sharp ascent and tricky technical descent.

Event co-ordinator Karin Frewin said: "The event ran very well and we are delighted with the response.

"We had a record turnout of cyclists, welcoming more than 200 participants and some major names in cycling. This was the first event to hold a veterans' race as well, which we were really delighted with."

The winner of the FSB Grand Prix - the elite race - was Fred Scheske. George Smith took second and third was Aled Jones.

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

A family ride took place at 9.30am on the day, which invited families and children to ride along the race circuit.

All of the race results can be viewed on Seaton Cycle Fest's Facebook page.

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty

Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty Seaton Cyclefest 2019. Picture: Simon Tutty