On cue to raise funds for a life-saving charity

PUBLISHED: 10:36 29 May 2019

Royal Clarence pool tournament winner winner Tom Gibz with Gary Spellar, Tim Pike and Jordan James. picture Rachel Chew

Royal Clarence pool tournament winner winner Tom Gibz with Gary Spellar, Tim Pike and Jordan James. picture Rachel Chew

Archant

Seaton bar holds a pool tournament to support the Evelina Trust

Seaton's Royal Clarence bar hosted three nights of live music during the recent Bank Holiday weekend - raising money for a worthy cause.

Before local singer-songwriter Karl Webber took to the stage on Sunday, locals and bar staff put £5 each in the kitty for a knockout pool tournament.

They were raising money for the Evelina Trust, which funds a specialist children's hospital, and competing to win a £50 cash prize, donated by pub landlord Tim Chew.

After multiple rounds barman Tom Gibz claimed the money, some of which he donated to the charity.

The inspiration for the event was local man Jordan James (JJ) whose granddaughter Emily was born six-and-a-half weeks early weighing just 4lbs and needed a wide range of medical treatment with support from the Evelina Trust. This included a tracheotomy to give her a safe airway at 10 days old. She also had a congenative heart defect, a dislocated hip, along with other skeletal anomalies including a club foot, small jaw and a hole in her cleft palette.

Granddad JJ and the family said they wanted to do something to pay the medical team back for all their efforts.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Clarenec said they were proud to have hosted the pool tournament and are keen to be involved with more fundraisers through out the year.

