Seaton foodbank donations from Tesco shoppers

Some of the volunteers from the foodbank who helped over the weekend - Credit: Seaton Foodbank.

Seaton foodbank has received a bumper donation of stock from Tesco shoppers in the town.

At the beginning of July, the food bank held a weekend collection which included a leaflet suggesting items people can donate at the Tesco store, in Harbour Road.

The event accumulated so many donations from costumers, they had to carry on the event over to Friday and Saturday, with help from some of the Tesco staff.

Over the weekend, the response and the collection trolleys became increasingly full as shoppers were keen to help the current cost of living crisis.

The foodbank donations being packed up. - Credit: Seaton Foodbank.

A spokesperson for Seaton foodbank said: “So much stock was donated that we had to unload one trolley on the Friday night and take it back to our store area at Number One. We eventually finished on Saturday evening with our hopes and aspirations fulfilled.

“We collected an outstanding 24 large plastic bins worth of food, tins packets and bags, and a further 2 green bins worth of toiletries, loo rolls etc.

“So once again thank to all those who generously gave to the collection and to Tesco and their staff and many thanks from the Seaton Foodbank volunteers.”

The foodbank, Number One at Seaton are always on the lookout for donations. Long life and dry products are most welcome.

Any gifts are delivered to the Number One building by the traffic lights in Harepath Road for storage and distribution. Or you can leave items at the Tesco, Gateway and Co-op collection points.

Number One Seaton offers food crisis support to anyone in the Seaton area and is overseen by Christians together in Seaton and District and is operated by volunteers from the community of Seaton and District.

FareShare has worked with Tesco since 2012 to help alleviate poverty by ensuring surplus food within its supply chain is used to feed people and doesn’t end up as waste.

The collection takes place twice yearly at Tesco in conjunction with their FareShare partners.

Food distribution times are on Wednesdays 2pm to 4 pm and you can also email the Foodbank at foodbankseaton@gmail.com.