Seaton gallery to stage online tour of Alan Cotton exhibition

Grandpas Gallery in Seaton is set to deliver its first ‘Facebook Live’ event this week after coronavirus forced it to close its doors.

Forced to close the doors on its Seaton Beach Development Penthouse location during the pandemic, the gallery decided to hold a virtual tour of its latest exhibition of Alan Cotton pictures.

Speaking for the event, Colin McGreal said: “We have worked hard to ensure that people’s participation and enjoyment of the long awaited exhibition by Alan Cotton entitled Drawn to Paint went on, so they can log into Grandpas Gallery Facebook and joining the event, watch Alan Cotton walk you through his drawings for sale.”

Alan has accompanied his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales as tour artist to Sri Lanka,Fiji, Australasia and New Zealand. Then travelled as Expedition Artist to Mount Everest with explorer David Hempleman Adams in 2011 and later went with him to the Alps, exploring the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc.

Alan is president emeritus and founding member of the South West Academy.

There have been a number of 30-minute television programmes made about his work, shown both on BBC and ITV, and as a presenter and writer he has also done radio broadcasts over a number of years.

Alan Cotton Drawn To Paint, launched in September 2019 by Halsgrove, is the third book about Alan by art historian Jenny Pery.

The Facebook Live event will take place on Friday, March 27, 6pm-7.30pm.

Grandpas Gallery can be contacted via www.grandpasgallery.co.uk or find them on Facebook.