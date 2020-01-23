Life's no ball for Seaton Cinderella cast hit by 'flu'

The cast of Cinderella which will go ahead at Seaton despite illness. Picture: Seaton Gateway Archant

Cinderella will go to the ball - despite a flu-like virus which has swept through the cast of the Seaton Gateway Pantomime group.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Putting on a show in just six weeks is no easy task at the best of times but this year the production has also had to battle with illness.

Around half of the cast plus director/producer Mary Bowles and the costume maker have gone down with the cold/flu bug which is currently doing its rounds.

However, the show must go on and, despite poor rehearsal attendance, everyone has put in extra team effort to pull it all together for this 20th Anniversary production.

Mrs Bowles said she is so proud of her team and guarantees another fun packed family show full of toe-tapping music, beautiful costumes and scenery effects.

There will also be a big helping of slapstick comedy and a bounty of magic to be revealed on The Gateway stage from February 13 to 16.

Tickets are available online, at the box office or telephone 01297 625699