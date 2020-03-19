More affordable homes for Seaton people

Ian Baker (left) and Cllr Marcus Hartnell at the new Seaton affordable homes development.

More ‘vitally needed’ affordable homes have become available in Seaton.

Baker Estates, an award-winning Newton Abbot based housebuilder, has added another five low cost homes to the nine it provided in the town last year.

The 14 affordable homes, including affordable rent as well as shared ownership houses, have been handed over to housing association LiveWest.

Baker Estates has worked closely with Seaton councillor Marcus Hartnell who has championed the need for more affordable housing for local people in the town for many years.

Cllr Hartnell said: “Until recently no affordable homes have been built in the town for 10 years, so the new affordable homes which have built and handed over by Baker Estates are vital to Seaton.

“The additional financial contributions are equally welcome and will further improve our education facilities and open spaces.”

Ian Baker, managing director of Baker Estates, said: “We have now delivered 14 quality affordable homes in Seaton in desirable locations.

“It’s important for Baker Estates to work closely with the council and in particular Councillor Hartnell who has continually stressed the importance of affordable homes in Seaton.

“These have now been built and handed over for young people and families to enjoy for years to come.”

In addition, Baker Estates has provided £180,520 in education contributions that directly contributed to building works at Seaton Primary School and transport for Axe Valley Community College.

The housebuilder also paid £83,924 in open space contribution which will be spent off site on the improving local open space.

Baker Estates has built houses and bungalows in a number of areas of Seaton including Rowan Drive and Gardiners Meadow.

LiveWest owns and manages more than 37,000 homes across the South West, from Cornwall to Gloucestershire.

It has ambitious plans to invest more than £2bn in the local economy over the next 10 years and provide 7,000 new homes in the region over the next five years.

It offers homes for affordable rent and shared ownership sale.

It also builds homes for private sale, to generate profits which we then use to provide and build more affordable homes.

