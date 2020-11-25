Seaton family desperate for donations to fund life-changing trike

A little girl from Seaton is short of funds to pay for an adapted trike which will allow her to experience independence and freedom.

Seven-year-old Jaydi Rose Hawker, whose body size resembles that of a four-year-old’s, has ligase IV microcephalic primordial dwarfism - a condition which affects her growth. Jaydi is around 3ft and is not expected to grow much taller.

Despite her petite size, Jaydi, who is sight impaired, has hearing issues and hip dysplasia, is determined not to resort to sitting in a buggy and dreams of a comfortable, secure specialised trike to call her own.

Jaydi, who has ‘a real zest for life’, is unable to ride an average trike as she does not have the balance to stay on. Jaydi’s mum, Lisa, explained that they owned a plastic toddler’s bike, which her daughter loved, but couldn’t ride it without mum holding on to her constantly which was dangerous.

Lisa said when the pair see other children riding around on bikes and scooters, Jaydi often looks at them and wishes she could do the same. Lisa said: “There’s a walkway near our house, through wetlands and she loves it down there. She sees other children on bikes and has started to show an interest in what they’re doing. She looks at them like ‘ah, that looks fun!’ and ‘why can’t I do that too?’

“I think the trike will give her some more independence and to get to have those experiences which other children may take for granted.”

The children’s charity Children Today recently awarded the family a £1,000 grant to go towards the cost of the equipment. But the family still need a further £491 to fully fund Jaydi’s life-changing trike.

The equipment will not only mean Jaydi can relax and enjoy herself but Lisa will also be reassured that her little girl is safe and enjoying her trike, hazard-free.

Jaydi, who Lisa describes as ‘happy, very mischievous and carefree’ had the opportunity to try out the adapted trike, which fits her measurements, when the supplier Hickleys Healthcare paid a visit to their Devon home.

Lisa added: “Jaydi’s occupational therapist put me in contact with the supplier who came out during the end of the first lockdown and she had a go sitting on the trike outside. They showed us how it works and which one would be most suitable for Jaydi.

“She had her feet on the pedals and a big grin on her face. She sat on it like Lady Muck!”

The youngster is tube fed, has glaucoma, cataracts and craniosynostosis - a rare condition which means her skull didn’t grow properly when she was a baby. Despite this, Jaydi, who has also undergone a bone marrow transplant, is full of energy and according to mum, can go ‘full pelt for 17 hours a day’.

Her hip dysplasia means Jaydi runs instead of walking and due to her limited eyesight, she is prone to falling into things. Lisa said: “She’s so active - so the trike will help get rid of some of that physical energy and will hopefully build up the muscles in her legs too, which will be amazing.

Emma Prescott, Charity Director of Children Today Charitable Trust, said: “The specialised equipment we help fund for children like Jaydi can have a huge impact on not just the child’s life but their loved ones too.

“For little Jaydi, an adapted trike to call her own will open up a world of opportunities and allow her to experience pure joy with a piece of equipment that will most likely last her for life.

“We’ve set up an online donation page to fund the remaining amount for Jaydi’s life enhancing trike. Any funds raised over and above what we need to provide this equipment will go towards helping fund vitally important equipment for other vulnerable children.”

To make a donation to help fund Jaydi’s much-needed adapted trike visit: www.childrentoday.org.uk/help-jaydi/.