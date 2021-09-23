Published: 3:00 PM September 23, 2021

Seaton Town Council organised the annual Seaton in Bloom 2021 competition again this year.

Sadly it had to be cancelled in 2020 due to Covid restrictions. This year the council was delighted to receive 14 fantastic displays in total, covering seven different categories, all brightening up the town with lovely and varied flower displays.

The winners of each category were presented with trophies at Marshlands Centre by councillor Eric Bowman earlier this month.

The winners were as follows: Large Front Garden was won Mr Anning of Eyewell Green; Medium Front Garden winner was Douglas Looskan of Wychall Park; Small Front Garden winner was Bruce Hurson of Eyewell Green; Best Communal Residential Area was won by Jubilee Lodge & Jubilee Mews; Best Council Allotment was won by Andrea Marshall; Best Courtyard winner was Hilary Lemon of Highwell Road.

And finally Best Business Display was once again won by Peter and Julie Morris at Pebbles B&B on Sea Hill.

Cllr Bowman commented: “Congratulations to all the winners of this year's Seaton in Bloom competition and thank you to all the residents and allotment holders who entered. The judging was incredibly difficult as the standard was so high, as was the level of hard work and dedication put into the preparation of each entry.”

Any green fingered Seaton residents wanting to enter the competition in 2022 should contact Hester Johnson at Seaton Town Council on 01297 21388 or admin@seaton.gov.uk. Full details will be given of how to enter.