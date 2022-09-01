Green-fingered residents of Seaton take part in flower fest

The annual Seaton in Bloom competition, held in August, was a chance for those green-fingered folk to win prizes and competitions for their plants.

The competition covers seven different categories all brightening up the town with varied flower displays. The winners of each category were presented with trophies at Marshlands Centre by the mayor, Cllr Amrik Singh.

The winners were

Large front garden - Mr Anning of Eyewell Green.

Medium front garden – Hilary Lemon of Highwell Road.

Small front garden – Nila Barker of Wychall Park.

Best communal residential area was won by Jubilee Lodge & Jubilee Mews.

Best council allotment – Leila & Julian Stride.

Best courtyard winner – Bruce Hurson of Eyewell Green

Best business display - Peter and Julie Morris, Pebbled B&B, Sea Hill

Seaton Mayor Amrik Singh said: “Congratulations to all the winners of this year's Seaton in Bloom competition and thank you to all the residents and allotment holders who entered.

"The judging was incredibly difficult as the standard was so high, as was the level of hard work and dedication put into the preparation of each entry.”

Anyone wanting to enter the competition in 2023 next year should contact Hester Johnson at Seaton Town Council on 01297 21388 or admin@seaton.gov.uk.