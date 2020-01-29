Seaton volunteers become Dementia Friends

Pictured at the Dementia Friends workshop are (L/R) Sally Brent, Barbara Pople, Judith Croton, Trish Ingham, Iris Maxam, Pauline Walker, Pat Payne, Carole Booth, Lin Allison and Yvonne Addington from Seaton Memory Cafe. Picture: Lycia Moore. Archant

Dementia Friends Champion Yvonne Addington, from Seaton Memory Café, delivered her fourth workshop to Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends volunteers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lycia Moore, League manager said: "Dementia is something that touches all of us.

"I am particularly pleased that our volunteers are involved in developing an awareness to know how to help people with dementia feel understood and included in their community.

"We are proud to now have 21 volunteers who are a Dementia Friend."

Carole Booth, who volunteers in one of the League's charity shops said: "I learnt so much more than my basic knowledge of dementia - it is something that can affect people of all ages and we can all help towards passing on the message of what is the best way to interact with someone and be more understanding."

Iris Maxam, who also volunteers in one of the League's charity shops said: "I was very impressed with the Dementia Friends workshop, it was so informative. Yvonne was a very good speaker and I was amazed at how much I didn't know about dementia. I have been in a couple of groups since then and have shared the knowledge with them, the more people that become a Dementia Friend, the better."

Seaton Memory Cafe meets on the first Monday of the month at Seaton Methodist Church from 2pm to 4pm. For further information see their website at: http://www.seatonmemorycafe.co.uk