Seaton Library set to close for refurbishment

Seaton Library is set to close for refurbishment.

Seaton Library will close on Thursday, March 24 for new flooring and a lick of paint. The 'new-look library' is set to re-open on Wednesday, April, 13. The new building will then host a 'Welcome Back week' of events from Monday, April 25.

As part of the makeover, a new Business and IP Centre (BIPC) is being installed to help give a boost to local businesses.

Libraries Unlimited Chief Executive Alex Kittow says: “Seaton Library is at the heart of its community. The library is part of our network of 54 library buildings across Devon and Torbay and has welcomed tens of thousands of people through their doors over the years. But their interior is looking a little dated and it’s time now to give them a new look. The refurbishment is part of an extensive programme of upgrading works that we’re carrying out across library buildings this spring. “We’re particularly excited that Seaton will now be the home of our fourth BIPC, bringing a wealth of free business information and support to the East Devon area”.

Seaton Library Supervisor Richard O’Mahoney says: “We’ve been so pleased with how people have returned to our building after we had to close during the pandemic. But it’s time for a face-lift and we’re really excited to see what the inside of the library looks like once we return. We have some exciting plans for our junior area with the inclusion of a Lego wall and sensory sequin panels that will really add a different dimension to the area.

“Having the addition of the fourth BIPC in Devon is the icing on the cake. We’re really looking forward to welcoming business owners and entrepreneurs through our doors, and very much hope we can play our part in contributing to the local economy and community which have supported us so well over the years.”

Book loans are being extended to cover the closure and customers are encouraged to use online services to reserve books. The nearest libraries will be Axminster, Colyton, Honiton and Sidmouth.