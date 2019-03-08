Advanced search

Happy ending for Seaton boy's book reading challenge

PUBLISHED: 07:01 18 November 2019

Ray Leaner with is Book Track Award. Picture Richard O’Mahoney

Ray Leaner with is Book Track Award. Picture Richard O'Mahoney

Archant

Seaton Primary School pupil Ray Larner, aged seven, has completed a special challenge - by reading 100 books at his local library.

Library Supervisor Richard O'Mahoney said: "He has worked extremely hard in completing the Book Track Challenge in 16 months, which is a fantastic achievement.

"Each book read was discussed with a member of library staff with Ray showing incredible enthusiasm and love of reading.

"Throughout the reading the challengers were awarded badges and stickers as incentives and Ray is now the proud owner of a gold finisher's badge, alongside a certificate and a goody bag including vouchers from Owl and Pyramid book shop in Seaton and a ticket for Pecorama.

"A huge congratulations to Ray for his amazing achievement."

To take on the book challenge or find out about other fun activities on offer, visit Seaton Library and speak to a member of staff, visit their Facebook or Twitter page or email them at seaton.library@librariesunlimited.org.uk

