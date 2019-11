Santa's coming to the Axe Valley

A previous Seaton Santa float. Picture Ian Barradale ianbarradale@btinternet.com 2013

Seaton and District Lions Club will be transporting Father Christmas to towns and villages across the Axe Valley again this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members will be on the road throughout December with their illuminated Santa sleigh, playing carols and giving out sweets to the children.

The Lions try and visit nearly every street in Axmouth, Beer, Colyford, Colyton and Seaton

Here is where you can meet Father Christmas:

Monday December 2, Colyford at the following locations:

Colyford Hall, The Elms, Fair View Lane, Dares Orchard, Springfields, Branscombe Cross, Stafford Lane, Elms Farm Lane, Swann Hill Road, Thomas Bassett Drive, Old Manor Gardens, Orchard Close, Sellers Close, Kingsholme.

Tuesday, December 3, Colyvale at:

Courtney Drive, River View Drive, River View Close, Knowles Drive, Newberry Close, Gribblemead, Moorfields, Castle View, Hillhead, Hillside, Brookfields Drive.

Wednesday, December 4, Seaton at:

Poplar Tree Drive/Harepath Road, Chestnut Close, Ash Grove, Willow Close, Larch Close, Prince Charles Way, Cedar Close, Hazel Close, Lime Way, Oaklands Close, Rowan Drive, Marlborough Way, Rogers Way, Barnards Hill Lane, Littlefields, Hawksdown View, Axeview Road, Wychall Park.

Thursday, December 5, Axmouth and Seaton at:

Church Street, top of Southcombe by Bindon and back down Southcombe, Glenwater Close, Chapel Street, opposite Bradfords, Trevelyan Road, Esplanade, Beach Road, Harbour Road, Royal Observer Way, houses by Tesco, Harbour Road to Bradfords.

Friday December 6, Seaton at: Drovers Way, Burnham Close, Boundary Park, Primrose Way, Buttercup Close, Celadine Close, Foxglove Road, Woodfields, Starr Close, Thornfield Close, Scalwell Mead, Scalwell Park, Scalwell Lane.

Saturday December 7, Seaton outside the Co-op 9am to noon.

Monday, December 9, Seaton at:

Valley View, St Gregory's Court, Meadway, Scalwell Lane, Tolman Crescent, Elizabeth Road, Homer Lane, Boswell Way, Venborough Close, Lydgates.

Tuesday, December 10, Beer at:

The Causeway, Fore Street, The Meadows, Clapps Lane, Park Road, Underleys, Mare Lane, Townsend, Causeway.

Wednesday December 11, Seaton at:

Honey Ditches Drive, Churston Rise, Seaton Down Close, Couchill Drive, Couchill Lane, Greenway, Newlands Park, Ryalls Court. Townsend Avenue, Townsend Road, Highwell Road, York Road.

Thursday December 12 Seaton at:

Riverdale, Colyford Road, Saltings, Westwood Way, Hillymead, Garrett Close, St Clare's Close, Fortfield, Manor Gardens.

Friday December 13 outside Tesco between 9am and 4pm

Saturday December 14: Seaton Square between 9am and noon

Monday December 16, Colyton at:

Barnards Fields Road, Green Close Court, Sidmouth Road, Queens Court, King Street, Vicarage Street, St Andrew's Square, Rosemary Lane, Dolphin Street, Govers Meadow, Grove Hill.

Tuesday December 17, Seaton at:

Top of Marlpits Lane, Fremington Road, Bunts Lane, Durley Road, Westacres, bottom of Marlpits Lane.

Wednesday December 18, Seaton at:

Poplar Tree, Harepath, Everest Drive, Elmfield Road, Macwood Drive, Eyewell Green, Summersby Close, Wychall Orchard.

Thursday December 19, Seaton at:

Fisherman's Gap, Castle Hill, Wessiters, Havenview Road, Queens Street, Manor Court.

Tuesday, December 24: Outside Seaton Tesco between 9am and 4pm.