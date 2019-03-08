Neighbour from hell behind bars after new noise complaints

Shaun Harper admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order Exeter Crown Court on August 1. Picture: Archant/Devon and Cornwall Police Archant

A persistent noise nuisance has admitted breaking a ban on upsetting his elderly neighbours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shaun Harper has a long record of problems with late night noise which has already led to him being thrown out of two different Devon villages.

When he lived in Broadclyst he attracted complains by playing the computer game Grand Theft Auto at full volume through the night.

There were also complaints about noise and disturbance when he went to live with his mother in Sidford, near Sidmouth.

He is subject of a criminal behaviour order which forbids him from making excessive noise after 9 pm at his current home in Harbour Road, Seaton.

He broke the order on June 26 and police were called about the din.

Harper, aged 49, of Harbour Road, Seaton, admitted breaching the behaviour order when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court in custody by video link from prison on Thursay, August 1.

Warren Robinson, defending, said Harper wants to sell his flat and move back to live with his mother in Sidford.

He said: "The reality is that he owns a flat with not very thick walls and has elderly neighbours. It was probably never a suitable address for him."

He said his mother's home may be a better option because a neighbour who complained about noise in the past no longer lives there.

Judge David Evans adjourned sentence for reports and remanded Harper in custody.