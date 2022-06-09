Seaton Memory Cafe celebrate the Queens Jubilee

Seaton Memory Café have been celebrating the Queen's Elizabeth 11 Platinum Jubilee last week.

What a celebration community coming together to celebrate which was such I wonderful event in our lives, a joyous occasion for those who celebrated and made new and fond memories of a very special event.

A spokesperson for the Seaton Memory Café said: "We would also would like to say a huge big thank you for the Cream Tea’s that Pecorama provides for us Seaton Memory Café Carers during Carers Week and Volunteers day out."

The Seaton Memory Café is run by a team of volunteers. Members of our local Community Mental Care Team drop in and Yvonne, a registered mental health nurse, is available to give professional advice.

The memory café meets at 2pm – 4pm on the first Monday of each month at Seaton Methodist Church, Scalwell Lane, Seaton.



