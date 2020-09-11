Advanced search

Seaton urged to support its museum - or face possibility of losing it, warns curator

PUBLISHED: 11:58 11 September 2020

The curator of Seaton Museum has called for more public backing to ensure its future.

Seaton Museum curator Ted Gosling. Picture AVHASeaton Museum curator Ted Gosling. Picture AVHA

In his annual report Ted Gosling warned: “Unless we get more support from the town it could be a case of ‘use it or lose it’.

“I look with envy at the local support that museums in Sidmouth, Honiton and Lyme Regis get.

“Do the present day people of Seaton and our local councillors know that precious and rare artefacts, including the finds from the important Roman site Honeyditches that we hold in trust for future generations – or do they care?”

Mr Gosling said the museum, above the town hall, in Fore Street, would not exist today without the support of many people over the years – some no longer with us – and the backing of the Axe Valley Heritage Association which runs it.

Members were told that because of Covid, the opening of the museum for the 2021 season has been postponed until next spring.

Mr Gosling said: “People’s health and wellbeing is our main concern and we are taking reasonable steps to reduce infection to our amazing volunteers.

“The museum is important to locals and tourists alike and the decision was made to open in May. Hopefully by that time, we might be back to normal.

“I do hope that all members will be able to avoid this nasty virus and I look forward to meeting you at the opening ceremony next year.

“Seaton Museum does depend on the members of the Axe Valley Heritage Association – your renewals are important, without them the museum would close.”

Mr Gosling said the annual general meeting would not be held this year and the current committee members would continue until 2021.

Museum chairman Roger Brookman said that although the museum had remained closed this year because of Covid, he urged people to continue to support them.

He said: “Although you have been unable to visit us during this year it is vitally important to continue your membership.

“As you know, we are a charity and we do rely heavily on your subscriptions, so please help us go forward with your support and continue to run our museum which is a vital part of the community.”

