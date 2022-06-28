News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Former Seaton bank to become shop

Adam Manning

Published: 11:29 AM June 28, 2022
Updated: 12:24 PM June 28, 2022
Seaton NatWest Bank - set to close in March. Photo Chris Carson

The Natwest bank closed in March 2015 and has been empty since. - Credit: Archant

Planning permission to turn the front of the Natwest Bank in Seaton into a shopfront has been approved by East Devon District Council, (EDDC).

The old bank, at Salcombe House, 27 Fore Street, Seaton is undergoing maintenance to make the building look more attractive to a potential tenant.

The approval came with eight conditions, including that the shop frontage must be 'made of glass with white painted timber joinery, brick and painted render to control the appearance of the development within the Conservation Area' and the aesthetics of the building must fit in with that of the Yorkshire Building Society premises opposite. 

The report submitted to EDDC said the site was 'the most unattractive and uninviting shopfront with substantial solid panels, reducing visibility into the premises: an unattractive feature for any potential tenant. The external finishes are dated and unattractive'.

This planning permission doesn't include signage, which will be added to later to make sure it suits the future tenant.

