Seaton woman awarded Queen's Nurse title

Lydia Sweetland (centre) with League trustees Shirley Robinson, Mark Ollier, Dr Mark Welland and Rachel Mason. Picture: Lycia Moore Archant

A Seaton healthcare worker has been made a Queen's Nurse.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The title recognises the outstanding work carried out by Lydia Sweetland, a community nurse who has worked in the town for more than 25 years.

Dr Mark Welland, Seaton GP and chairman of the Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends, said: "Lydia is a cheerleader for all our team of wonderfully dedicated community nurses who provide such vital care for patients in their homes.

"Her patients clearly value her tireless work and the league of friends is delighted to have been able to support Lydia in working for and achieving this prestigious award."

Lydia Sweetland said: "The title of Queen's Nurse is not a qualification but a title that recognises an individual's commitment to improving standards of care and to learning and leadership.

"Successful applicants are linked to a national Queen's Nurse Network. The title is a really effective way to encourage good patient care and improvements to services.

"Queen's Nurses have a high profile with national nursing leaders and contribute to The Queen's Nursing Institute's work on influencing policy and supporting innovation in practice.

"I feel the award was a great achievement, and one I am immensely proud of.

"The application process was rigorous requiring feedback from two patients and my manager as well as a lengthy application form. I feel belonging to The Queen's Nursing Institute will add value to my work in the community at Seaton as I will be able to keep up to date with innovation and quality in practice in other areas and share ideas."

The son of a former patient, who was one of the people who gave feedback, described how Lydia consistently demonstrated her up-to-date knowledge about treatments, medications and interventions appropriate for his mum's changing needs.

"I observed Lydia on many occasions over the years, explaining, advising and informing about treatments and interventions in a manner that was appropriate, unambiguous and non-patronising.

"It was as a direct result of Lydia's practical advice and information over the years, that mum was able to maintain her independence in her own on home, right through to her dignified death."