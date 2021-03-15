Published: 4:00 PM March 15, 2021

Sue Atterbury, left, is able to hold hands with her mother, Pauline Jones - Credit: The Seaton Nursing Home

There was an emotional reunion for one mother and daughter at the Seaton Nursing Home in the town when visiting was allowed once again last week.

Sue Atterbury took a rapid-results Covid swab test and put on personal protection equipment so that she could catch-up with her mum, Pauline Jones.

Sue said: “It was so nice to be able to come back through the door of the home, walk down the corridor and sit in the coffee lounge to hold hands, even though I had gloves on. I just can’t put into words what it meant to me.”

Pauline said she was looking forward to being able to kiss and cuddle her daughter. She said: “It was lovely not to have to see her behind a screen.”

The manager of The Seaton, Emma Seal, said: “‘We had a wonderful afternoon of visits. It was heart-warming to be able to welcome our friends and families back home.”