News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Controversial development of Willoughby House in Seaton APPROVED

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 2:46 PM May 30, 2022
seaton house

Willoughby House in Seaton will be turned from office space into houses. - Credit: Google Maps

East Devon District Council has approved plans to turn Willoughby House in Seaton from offices into three new homes. 

The building will be turned into three, three, four and five-bedroom houses with an external garage. 

The property was originally constructed as a large, individual house with an associated garden. In 2009, planning permission was secured for a change of use to offices, since which time it has been occupied as offices by a single business tenant.

The three-storey building is currently in use by local employer, Focal Research, a data and analytics company, with office space distributed across the three internal floors. The applicants wish to convert the existing building to create two new houses, and one other house on the land next door.

The applicants acquired a further section of adjoining land from Devon County Council between December 2011 and February 2012. 

The land and development site has now been approved by EDDC.


East Devon News
Seaton News

Don't Miss

Peter Hayball has been jailed for 18 months

Landlord jailed for 'groping barmaids' trying to stuff wages down their...

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
The 2019 Axe Vale Show

'Something for everyone' as Axe Vale Show returns to Axminster

Philippa Davies

person
Miriam Thomas, who is setting up Honiton's new Repair Cafe with her team

New Repair Cafe to open in Honiton next month

Philippa Davies

person
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivers his one-year Spending Review in the House of Common

Cost of Living

Explained: What the cost of living support package means for you

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon