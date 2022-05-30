Controversial development of Willoughby House in Seaton APPROVED

Willoughby House in Seaton will be turned from office space into houses. - Credit: Google Maps

East Devon District Council has approved plans to turn Willoughby House in Seaton from offices into three new homes.

The building will be turned into three, three, four and five-bedroom houses with an external garage.

The property was originally constructed as a large, individual house with an associated garden. In 2009, planning permission was secured for a change of use to offices, since which time it has been occupied as offices by a single business tenant.

The three-storey building is currently in use by local employer, Focal Research, a data and analytics company, with office space distributed across the three internal floors. The applicants wish to convert the existing building to create two new houses, and one other house on the land next door.

The applicants acquired a further section of adjoining land from Devon County Council between December 2011 and February 2012.

The land and development site has now been approved by EDDC.



