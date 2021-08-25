Published: 8:30 PM August 25, 2021

Seaton Outdoor Cinema returns again this year with the screening of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on

Saturday 4th September at the beautiful Cliff Field Gardens in Seaton.

Following on from the successful screening of ‘School of Rock’ in 2019, ‘The Greatest Showman’ in

2020 and the community volunteer thank-you screening of ‘Mamma Mia’ in 2020, this year’s event is

sponsored by Seaton Tramway.

Food, drink and sweet treats will be available on site for everyone to enjoy so bring along a blanket or

chair and relax in the heart of nature under the stars. Gates open from 6.30pm with the film starting at around 8pm

Tickets are available at Seaton Tramway Station and Seaton Tourist Information centre and cost £10 for adults and £7 for children.

Organisers ay that the outdoor cinema experience is a fantastic way for families and friends to enjoy an incredible film in a wonderful community space; so, come along and experience a ‘kind of magic’.

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury.

Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.

The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career.

Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

British choreographer and movement coach Polly Bennett worked painstakingly with Rami Malek to perfect every nuance of Freddie Mercury's mannerisms. Every eye glance, every body turn, every cocky strut on stage and every flick of the microphone had to be just right.