More than 3K raised in Seaton Primary School fundraiser

A fundraising challenge centred around the number 22 raised more than £3,000 for Seaton Primary School's PTA

Children were tasked with doing something relating to the number 22, and came up with a range of ideas. These included walking 22,000 steps from Seaton to Lyme Regis across the coastal path, carrying out 22 litter picks, and even cutting 22 centimetres off their hair.

Millie and Evie in Year 2 and Reception raised £100 each by swimming 22 lengths of the local swimming pool. - Credit: Louise Hancock.

Beatrix in Year 2 raised £115, Millie and Evie in Year 2 and Reception raised £100 each by swimming 22 lengths of the pool, and the Hordle family raised more than £200 with a cupcake and pup cake sale.

The top three fundraisers were given a £20 voucher for the Owl and Pyramid Bookshop in Seaton by local businessman Marc Smith.

The winning class was Tale which raised £497.49. In second place were Kingfishers with £387.22 , closely followed by Starlings, in third place, with £380.90. The winning class will be given a treat and all the children will receive a certificate.

Spencer from year 5 walked from Seaton to Lyme Regis for the '22' challenge - Credit: Louise Hancock.

Marc Smith also donated £222 towards the grand total, raising it to £3476.05.

The school's PTA said the support of local businesses had been instrumental in the success of the fundraising.

Louise Hancock, PTA chair,said: "The PTA would like to send a big thank you to all the children and their friends and family for supporting the 2022 fundraising challenge. We are very proud to be part of such a supportive community. Also, a massive thank you to Marc Smith for his continued support with our fundraising efforts.

"Some of the money will go towards creative workshops to provide interactive and immersive real life experiences with specialist teachers to enhance the curriculum areas across the school. Workshops will include artist in residence days and theatre workshops to allow the children to experience books, traditional tales, and fairytales from a new perspective as they develop their feelings and thoughts about a chosen story."

Deputy Headteacher Kelly Hodkinson said: "Our thanks to our wonderful PTA for organising such an enjoyable and successful fundraiser. The importance of these fundraising efforts cannot be overlooked and plays a really important role in enriching the curriculum.”



