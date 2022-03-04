Seaton children get fired up for history project

Year 2 lined up with their model of 1666 London. - Credit: Lucy Wilkinson

Children at Seaton Primary School have been learning all about the Great Fire of London.

Year two parents visited the school on Tuesday, (March 1) and helped the kids build their own 1666 London, complete with houses, churches, St Paul’s Cathedral and London Bridge - which were then set alight in the playground.

The event was due to take place before February half term (Friday, February 18) but the school was closed, like others across East Devon, due to Storm Eunice.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service also gave a talk to the class about the importance of fire safety, and how to stay safe.

1666 London is now on fire. - Credit: Lucy Wilkinson

Year two teacher Lucy Wilkinson said: "We learnt many different facts about the famous event and used this to write a newspaper report and an information ‘lift-the-flap’ page. We had a go at writing with quills and ink, created some ‘fire’ artwork and became history detectives.

"It was a spectacular event that the whole school enjoyed watching, and it finished our topic off brilliantly."



















