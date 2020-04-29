Advanced search

Seaton pupils create a Grizzly thank-you card

PUBLISHED: 11:57 29 April 2020

A Grizzly thank-you from Seaton Primary School PTA. Picture PTA

Seaton Primary School has created a special ‘thank you’ card after The Grizzly race organisers who have announced it will get a share of the profits.

Louise Hancock, acting chairperson of the PTA, said: “We really appreciate the support provided by the Grizzly for the school and other local causes.

“Every year the Grizzly committee organise a fantastic event for the local area and for runners far and wide to enjoy.

“We would like to say a big well done to all those who took part in the challenging race and we hope everyone in our community is keeping well and safe.”

The PTA is discussing with the school how the Grizzly donation - the amount of which is not yet known - will be best spent to support the children’s learning needs during ‘this challenging time’.

Whilst the school is currently closed to the majority of children, the pupils are continuing their learning at home using online resources with support from teaching staff via Google Classroom.

With this in mind the PTA says the funds may go towards providing home learning support and resources.

Mrs Hancock added: “The PTA would like to thank all of the volunteers who marshalled on the day, Karen Coulson for co-ordinating the volunteers and the many school children who thoroughly enjoyed cheering on the runners in line with social distancing guidelines set out by the Grizzly committee.”

A record £31,000 will be shared by local charities and organisations following this year’s Grizzly Race at Seaton.

Organiseed by Axe Valley Runners, it attracted more than 2,000 runners cheered on by hundreds of people at the start and finish in Seaton and along the route into Beer and Branscombe.

Spokeswoman Carol Austin said: “While the event is organised primarily for the runners we are delighted that once again we are able to make extensive donations to many of the organisations that help make it happen and other charities nominated by the landowners and professional organisations involved.

“More than 60 organisations, charities and community groups will be receiving their donation over the coming days.

“This takes the charitable donations from the Grizzly since it began back in 1988, to more than £450.000.”

