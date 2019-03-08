Advanced search

Seaton in Bloom winners announced

PUBLISHED: 07:01 27 September 2019

Seaton Primary School representatives collect the award for best community allotment from mayor Ken Beer. Picture: Tony Antoniou

Seaton Primary School representatives collect the award for best community allotment from mayor Ken Beer. Picture: Tony Antoniou

Archant

This summer's Seaton in Bloom competition attracted a bumper 28 entries - more than double last year.

Nan MacDonald, of Magnolia Cottage at Seaton, collects the award for best courtyard from mayor Ken Beer. Picture: Tony AntoniouNan MacDonald, of Magnolia Cottage at Seaton, collects the award for best courtyard from mayor Ken Beer. Picture: Tony Antoniou

With several new gardens on the judging route organisers decided to create two new categories - best courtyard and best community allotment.

The judges this year were town councillors Jack Rowland and Tony Antoniou.

Seaton mayor Cllr Ken Beer presented the awards to the winners at a presentation evening held recently.

Seaton's Jubilee Lodge representatives collect the award for best communal residential areat from mayor Ken Beer. Picture: Tony AntoniouSeaton's Jubilee Lodge representatives collect the award for best communal residential areat from mayor Ken Beer. Picture: Tony Antoniou

Seaton Primary School won the best community allotment prize.

A bloom contest spokeswoman said: "The school garden club did a fantastic job of providing us with a collage of their garden, demonstrating all the hard work and efforts involved in bringing their allotment up to competition standard."

Results:

Large front garden - 1 Mr Anning, 57 Eyewell Green. Medium front garden - 1 Vicky Hillier, Cliff Castle, 2 Douglas Looskan, 18 Wychall Park, 3 Roxanne Munro, 43 Prince Charles Way. Small front garden - 1 Alan Wright, 19 Churston Rise, 2 Pamela Bengey of No 2 RV Caravan at Manor Farm, 3 Paul Courts of 18 Royal Observer Way. Best communal residential area - 1 Jubilee Lodge & Jubilee Mews, 2 Manor Close Tenant's Association. Best council allotment - 1 plot 34 & plot 29a Mr Malcolm Hammett, 2 plot 36B Andrea Marshall, 3 plot 7A Paul Courts. Best community allotment - 1 Seaton Primary School Garden Club. Best business display - 1 Seaswift House Residential Home, Seahill, 2 Pebbles B&B, 2 Sea Hill, Peter Norris, 3 Kerri-Ann Briggs, Imagine, Design, Create, Queen St. Best courtyard - 1 Nan MacDonald, Magnolia Cottage, 33 Fore Street, 2 Patricia Ingham, 26 Seaton Down Road, 3 Melanie Letheren, 38 Fore Street.

