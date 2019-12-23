East Devon youngsters present their Nativity Plays

Seaton Primary School pupils at their Nativity Play. Pictiure SPS Archant

Youngsters across East Devon have been performing their own versions of the Nativity Play.

At Seaton Primary School a new twist on the Nativity story saw pupils having 'A Midwife Crisis!'

Children in reception and years one and two performed a modern take on the traditional play, with the production being led by a midwife and Steve the Donkey.

They go off in search of the royal baby which is about to be born, and arrived in a stable, the last place they would expect to find a king.

All the children worked really hard on the performance, with plenty of singing and dance to enjoy..

Uplyme Preschool presented ‘The Sleepy Shepherd’. Picture: Jan Fowler Uplyme Preschool presented ‘The Sleepy Shepherd’. Picture: Jan Fowler

A spokeswoman said: "Year two children have put incredible efforts into learning all their lines - a big well done to everyone involved."

At Uplyme on Friday (decemebr 20) members of the Preschool performed their Nativity Play in the village hall.

In the audience were family memebrs, friends and pupils from Mrs Ethelston's Primary School.

The youngsters told the story of 'The Sleepy Shepherd', who was always snoozing and not looking after his animals.

But after an angel visited him - he went to find the baby Jesus.

Preschool youngster Mika played the sleepy shepherd.