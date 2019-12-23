Advanced search

East Devon youngsters present their Nativity Plays

PUBLISHED: 08:01 25 December 2019

Seaton Primary School pupils at their Nativity Play. Pictiure SPS

Seaton Primary School pupils at their Nativity Play. Pictiure SPS

Archant

Youngsters across East Devon have been performing their own versions of the Nativity Play.

Seaton Primary School pupils at their Nativity Play. Pictiure SPSSeaton Primary School pupils at their Nativity Play. Pictiure SPS

At Seaton Primary School a new twist on the Nativity story saw pupils having 'A Midwife Crisis!'

Children in reception and years one and two performed a modern take on the traditional play, with the production being led by a midwife and Steve the Donkey.

They go off in search of the royal baby which is about to be born, and arrived in a stable, the last place they would expect to find a king.

All the children worked really hard on the performance, with plenty of singing and dance to enjoy..

Uplyme Preschool presented ‘The Sleepy Shepherd’. Picture: Jan FowlerUplyme Preschool presented ‘The Sleepy Shepherd’. Picture: Jan Fowler

A spokeswoman said: "Year two children have put incredible efforts into learning all their lines - a big well done to everyone involved."

At Uplyme on Friday (decemebr 20) members of the Preschool performed their Nativity Play in the village hall.

In the audience were family memebrs, friends and pupils from Mrs Ethelston's Primary School.

The youngsters told the story of 'The Sleepy Shepherd', who was always snoozing and not looking after his animals.

But after an angel visited him - he went to find the baby Jesus.

Preschool youngster Mika played the sleepy shepherd.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Beloved Honiton barber of 50 years retires a day before Christmas

Alan Rowe MBE and his team collect their Pride of Honiton award from chamber chair Tony McCollum (far right) in 2018.

Axminster’s spirit will prevail, say town’s traders

Sarah Cloud, of Cloud Nine Florist, was one of 43 traders who threw their weight behind the Totally Locally Axminster Christmas Trail. Picture Barrie Hedges.

Masterplan ‘must be right’, says Axminster councillor

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Car ends up in ditch after swerving off busy road

Firefighters used a winch to turn the car the right way up after the accident. Picture: Picture: Colyton Fire Station

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Beloved Honiton barber of 50 years retires a day before Christmas

Alan Rowe MBE and his team collect their Pride of Honiton award from chamber chair Tony McCollum (far right) in 2018.

Axminster’s spirit will prevail, say town’s traders

Sarah Cloud, of Cloud Nine Florist, was one of 43 traders who threw their weight behind the Totally Locally Axminster Christmas Trail. Picture Barrie Hedges.

Masterplan ‘must be right’, says Axminster councillor

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Car ends up in ditch after swerving off busy road

Firefighters used a winch to turn the car the right way up after the accident. Picture: Picture: Colyton Fire Station

Latest from the Midweek Herald

East Devon youngsters present their Nativity Plays

Seaton Primary School pupils at their Nativity Play. Pictiure SPS

Beloved Honiton barber of 50 years retires a day before Christmas

Alan Rowe MBE and his team collect their Pride of Honiton award from chamber chair Tony McCollum (far right) in 2018.

Santa draws winning Honiton hamper ticket

Pictured at the hamper draw are (l/R) David Lee, Don Mitchell, Alistair Britchford, Steve Keene, Adam Smith and Winnie Cameron. Picture: Honiton Carers.

The 2019 BIG SPORTS QUIZ - how’s your 2019 sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Sebb Copp scores a hat-trick as Ottery St Mary U14s net nine in latest success

Seb Copp (left) who scored a hat-trick in the Ottery U14s 9-2 win over Culm Sampford. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists