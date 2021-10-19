A special remembrance service in Seaton

Published: 8:00 AM October 19, 2021

During the height of the pandemic, some bereaved families did not have the opportunity to say goodbye in the way they would have wanted. To give families the chance to say farewell to their loved ones who have passed away, there will be a Service of Remembrance at Seaton Methodist Church on Sunday, October 31 at 3pm. The service will be multi-denominational and is open to everyone. During the service, members of the congregation will be invited to place a memorial heart on the Remembrance Tree to celebrate the life of a loved one. The tree will be planted in Seaton cemetery at a later date.

At the end of the service, daffodil bulbs will be given out to family members to take home and plant in their gardens.

Those who would like their loved one's name read out at the service should bring the details along on the day.