Seaton restaurant's race night raises £932 for Evelina London Children's Hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:04 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 08 August 2019

A Night at the Races in Seaton. Picture: The Picture House

A Night at the Races in Seaton. Picture: The Picture House

The Picture House

Forget Royal Ascot - Seaton was the place to be when the Old Picture House bar hosted its first ever race night.

A Night At The Races, on Friday, August 2, raised £932 for the Evelina London Children's Hospital, which treated co-organiser James Jordan's granddaughter.

Emily Gunner was born six and a half weeks prematurely with a dislocated hip, heart defect, breathing problems and skeletal abnormalities. The Evelina hospital operated on her several times, and she took her first steps at the age of three, despite fears that she would never walk.

Mr Jordan organised the race night with Tim Pike and Gary Spellar to give some thing back to the trust.

The Old Picture House's landlord Tim Chew installed a projector and screen for showing the horse races, while volunteers collected the bets. Some guests and staff dressed up.

The next fundraiser will be on Sunday, August 25 when School Daze will be performing in the function room as part of Chewfest. Tickets can be bought behind the bar for £5.

