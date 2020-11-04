Seaton Road closed after incident near Harcombe

The road is currently closed and police are in attendance.

Police have closed Seaton Road due to an incident on the road this morning.

The incident at Beechtree Lane was reported to the police at around 8.43am today (November 4).

Traffic is reported to be queuing in the area and police are in attendance.

The Midweek Herald has contacted the Devon and Cornwall Police for more information.